Mauricio Pochettino tipped to return to La Liga with Athletic Club

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Athletic Club.

That is according to Marca, who report that Ricardo Barkala, in the running to become the Basque club’s next president, wants to appoint Pochettino as his coach and Ramon Planes – formerly of Barcelona – as his sporting director.

Paris Saint-Germain and Pochettino have mutually agreed to terminate their contract and compensation is now being discussed. Once that is agreed the departure will be announced – it is thought that it will cost the French club more than €10m.

Athletic have just parted company with Marcelino and are in search of a coach who can take them to the next level. They finished eighth in La Liga this season, four points behind Villarreal and a place in the Europa Conference League.

And Pochettino is a hugely experienced coach. The Argentine’s first position was in La Liga with Espanyol, whom he spent three years with before joining Southampton in 2013.

A year later he joined Tottenham Hotspur, who he led to the Champions League final in 2019 only to be relieved of his position shortly afterwards.

The 50-year-old has been in charge of PSG since 2021.