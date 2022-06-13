Marcos Alonso re-iterates desire to leave for Barcelona this summer to Chelsea

Marcos Alonso has again re-iterated his desire to leave Chelsea to the club according to Fabrizio Romano. He wants to return home to Spain and has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona – they are waiting for Chelsea to issue their final price tag.

Alonso’s club teammate and compatriot Cesar Azpilicueta also has a chance of trading Stamford Bridge for Camp Nou this summer. Barcelona have offered him a two-year deal.

Alonso started at left-back for La Roja at La Rosaleda last night as they beat the Czech Republic 2-0 in the Nations League. It was his eighth cap for his country and he will hope to make it into Spain’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Alonso, born in Madrid, began his career with Real Madrid but failed to make much of a dent in the first-team at the Santiago Bernabeu. He left for Bolton Wanderers in 2010, spending three years in England before joining Italian side Fiorentina.

The 31-year-old ended up spending three years in Serie A – one of which on loan at Sunderland – before joining Chelsea in 2016. He has been there ever since, playing 212 games for the London club and winning everything there is to win with them.