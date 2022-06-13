Manchester City keeping a close eye on Gavi’s contract negotiations with Barcelona

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Gavi’s contractual negotiations with Barcelona according to The Mirror and carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Gavi, who has starred for La Roja over the past two weeks in the Nations League, sees his current deal at Camp Nou expire in the summer of 2023 and negotiations to renew it have been laboured. Rival clubs have had their interest piqued.

Gavi, still just 17 years of age, broke into the first team at Barcelona at the beginning of the season and has proven himself to be one of the most exciting teenagers in the European game. Barcelona remain confident, however, that they will lock him down.

Gavi – born and raised in Los Palacios y Villafranca in Seville – has played 34 games in La Liga for Barcelona this season. He has contributed two goals and six assists and earned nine caps for the Spanish national team, scoring his first goal in Prague just last week.