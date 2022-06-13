Manchester City complete the signing of Erling Haaland

Manchester City have announced that they have completed the signing of Erling Haaland.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid wanted the 21-year-old Norwegian striker but he will be playing his football in the Premier League next season. He has signed a five-year-deal.

Haaland is considered to be one of the most exciting forwards in the European game.

Born in Leeds, he first made waves in Norway with Molde before securing a move to Red Bull Salzburg in 2019. A year after that he left Austria for Germany and Borussia Dortmund, where he went from a promising youngster to a veritable freak of nature.

He scored 86 goals in the 89 games he played for the Bundesliga outfit and also contributed 23 assists. Such form earned him the attention of the entire European elite but it is Pep Guardiola’s City who have managed to win the race for his signature.

A Norwegian international, Haaland has 20 goals in 21 appearances for his country.