Liverpool agree deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in package worth €100m

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica.
That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Uruguayan marksman will join the Premier League club for a fee of €75m with add-ons that will take it to up to €100m.
Nunez will sign a contract that will run until the summer of 2028.
Atletico Madrid had been linked with a move for him but Anfield is his destination.
Nunez, 22, began his career with legendary Uruguayan side before coming to Europe to join Segunda side Almeria in 2019. He spent a season in Andalusia before securing a move to the Liga NOS with Lisbon side Benfica.
He enjoyed a superb 2021/22 campaign with Benfica, scoring 26 goals in 28 Liga NOS games as well as registering six goals in ten Champions League games.
A Uruguayan international with eleven caps and two goals to his name, he is expected to be a part of their team for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.
Official and here we go confirmed!Darwin Núñez, new Liverpool player on a permanent deal from Benfica. 🚨📑 #LFC
Benfica statement confirms “deal now signed for €75m fee plus add-ons to reach €100m package”.
Núñez will sign until 2028, medical today.
Never been in doubt. pic.twitter.com/DEroWLCBH7
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2022