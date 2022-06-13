Liverpool agree deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in package worth €100m

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Uruguayan marksman will join the Premier League club for a fee of €75m with add-ons that will take it to up to €100m.

Nunez will sign a contract that will run until the summer of 2028.

Atletico Madrid had been linked with a move for him but Anfield is his destination.

Nunez, 22, began his career with legendary Uruguayan side before coming to Europe to join Segunda side Almeria in 2019. He spent a season in Andalusia before securing a move to the Liga NOS with Lisbon side Benfica.

He enjoyed a superb 2021/22 campaign with Benfica, scoring 26 goals in 28 Liga NOS games as well as registering six goals in ten Champions League games.

A Uruguayan international with eleven caps and two goals to his name, he is expected to be a part of their team for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.