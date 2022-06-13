Gavi’s hand in Barcelona renewal negotiations strengthened by La Roja performances

Barcelona’s summer transfer business is still very much up in the air.

One such unknown is the future of Gavi according to Diario AS.

The 17-year-old Andalusian broke into Barcelona’s first-team at the beginning of the season and has become an important player for both club and country.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2023 and negotiations between his agent, Ivan de la Pena, and the club have been rumbling on for months.

It is thought that Gavi’s recent performances for La Roja have strengthened his hand and that Joan Laporta is going to try to close the renewal by this coming Thursday.

Closing Gavi’s renewal would increase the likelihood of Frenkie de Jong departing for pastures new. He is probably the most valuable asset at Camp Nou and Manchester United are said to be extremely interested in securing his signature.

De Jong joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019.