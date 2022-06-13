Gavi’s Barcelona release clause jumps to €100m

Gavi’s ongoing contract saga with Barcelona looks set for another twist this month.

The La Roja star has been locked in negotiations with the club over a renewal with his current deal expiring in 2023.

The 17-year-old, who broke into the Barcelona first team at the beginning 2021/22, has proven to be one of the most exciting teenagers in European football.

His meteoric rise has caused Barcelona to spring into action and try and tie the Andalcian to a long term deal at the Camp Nou.

However, with negotiations continuing to drag, Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester City have registered an interest in him.

Despite a lack of a breakthrough in the talks, Barcelona could be boosted by the terms of his existing contract.

As per reports from Marca, Gavi’s deal – signed in September 2020 – includes a release clause increase ahead of its third season.

The details are unclear, but if it comes into effect ahead of his ‘third’ season, in 2022/22, the new exit price would double from €50m to €100m, regardless of whether he signs an extension.