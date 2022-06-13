Gareth Bale remains upbeat over Real Madrid exit

Gareth Bale has insisted he will always be proud of his Real Madrid career.

Bale has confirmed his intention to move on after nine years in the Spanish capital when his contract expires at the end of June.

After captaining Wales to their first World Cup spot since 1958, Bale hinted he is close to a decision on his club future, with a string of offers on the table for the 32-year-old.

Despite a positive end to his time in Madrid, with a fifth Champions League title, his final two years in the Spanish capital was dominated by controversy.

Negative media coverage in Spain created a skewed image of Bale with the winger frustrated by his public perception in Spain.

“That kind of perception has influenced me negatively”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“People think I play a lot of golf and I really don’t. People think I get injured a lot, but that’s not the case.

“But that’s already the past.

“There have been good times and bad times, but that’s football.

“Now I have time to think about what I’ve done and reflect on what I have done with Real Madrid.

“I can’t feel bad after winning five Champions Leagues with Madrid!”

Bale was once again pressed on his plans for next season, ahead of the World Cup, and he confirmed a choice will be made after a family holiday this month.