Frenkie de Jong’s resolve to stay at Barcelona weakening amid Manchester United interest

Frenkie de Jong’s future is still very much up in the air.

Manchester United want to sign the 25-year-old midfielder from Barcelona but the player himself wants to stay put at Camp Nou. Although that resolve might be weakening.

That’s according to a report by CCMA as carried by Stretty News. They claim that while ten days ago the Dutchman was determined to stay at Barcelona he is now less sure.

Barcelona would keep De Jong in an ideal world but their financial situation means that sales are very much necessary this close-season. And De Jong is probably the most valuable asset they have at the club.

The midfielder joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019 after playing a starring role in the Ajax team that stunned Europe by making it to the semi-final of the Champions League.

He has failed to replicate the form that earned him the move, however.