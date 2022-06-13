Carlos Soler dodges future question amid Atletico Madrid links

Valencia star Carlos Soler has played down speculation over a deadline on his future.

Soler netted the first goal in Spain’s 2-0 UEFA Nations League win over the Czech Republic in Malaga last night.

The goal rounded off a solid return for Soler with La Roja on the back of netting 11 La Liga goals for Los Che in 2021/22.

His domestic and international form has caught the eye in 2022 with transfer links to Atletico Madrid resurfacing in recent weeks.

Soler, who came through the youth ranks of his hometown club, is into the final year of his contract at the Estadio Mestalla, and he faces a career crossroads.

The 25-year-old was asked about the situation after Spain’s victory but he claimed there is no pressure to make a decision.

“When I have to speak, I will speak. Now what I want is to go on vacation”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I have no news that a deadline is set for me. I just think about disconnecting.”

Soler’s expiring contract may force Valencia’s hand ahead of the new season, as they aim to avoid a free transfer exit next summer, and they could accept a Los Rojiblancos bid of €40m.