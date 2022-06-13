Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid prepared to battle for Verona star

Atletico Madrid could cast their summer transfer net into Serie A in the coming weeks.

Los Rojiblancos are set to bring in new faces for the 2022/23 La Liga season as Diego Simeone aims to challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona for the title.

The Argentinian coach has drawn up a list of targets with a specific focus on reinforcing his midfield in the months ahead.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Simeone is monitoring Hellas Verona’s highly rated lynchpin Ivan Ilic.

The 21-year-old burst into the Verona first team in 2020, after joining from the Manchester City youth set up, following a spell back at Red Star Belgrade.

The Serbian international was a mainstay in the Verona midfield in 2021/22, with 30 appearances, as they finished 9th in the table.

Verona are rumoured to have set a €25m asking price for the Serbian international with Atletico facing competition from clubs in Italy, Spain and France.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Diego Simeone Hellas Verona Ivan Ilic Serie A

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News