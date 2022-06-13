Atletico Madrid prepared to battle for Verona star

Atletico Madrid could cast their summer transfer net into Serie A in the coming weeks.

Los Rojiblancos are set to bring in new faces for the 2022/23 La Liga season as Diego Simeone aims to challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona for the title.

The Argentinian coach has drawn up a list of targets with a specific focus on reinforcing his midfield in the months ahead.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Simeone is monitoring Hellas Verona’s highly rated lynchpin Ivan Ilic.

The 21-year-old burst into the Verona first team in 2020, after joining from the Manchester City youth set up, following a spell back at Red Star Belgrade.

The Serbian international was a mainstay in the Verona midfield in 2021/22, with 30 appearances, as they finished 9th in the table.

Verona are rumoured to have set a €25m asking price for the Serbian international with Atletico facing competition from clubs in Italy, Spain and France.

