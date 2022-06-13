Atletico Madrid launch new kit for 2022/23 campaign

Atletico Madrid have unveiled their new kit for the 2022/23 season.

Los Rojiblancos are set for a major update to their home, away and third/European kits for the first time since 2019.

The club made the announcement via their official social media channels with their iconic red and white striped home jersey coming for some criticism amongst the fan base.

Un homenaje al Manzanares en rojiblanco; lanzamiento el próximo 16 de julio. 🔴⚪ #TrueRebel ➡ https://t.co/Mg4CgOHgnB pic.twitter.com/9EKkFratXE — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) June 13, 2022

Atletico are synonymous with vertical red and white lines but the new design includes a wavy pattern in contrast to their traditional look.

The style is aimed at mirroring the Manzanares River which flows through the Spanish capital and past Atletico’s former home at the Estadio Vicente Calderon.

Well…the away shirt is nice, at least pic.twitter.com/H8BMlZNEoD — Into the Calderón (@intothecalderon) June 13, 2022

The away strip is black with a light blue trim and both kits will include a new main sponsor for the upcoming campaign.

The home jersey will carry the logo of US based dietary supplements company Herbalife Nutrition with the away kit featuring an unconfirmed sponsor.

Images via Twitter