Aissa Mandi open to Villarreal exit

Villarreal defender Aissa Mandi could move on from the club this summer in search of first team football.

The Algerian international opted to join the Yellow Submarine last summer following his free transfer departure from Real Betis.

However, despite offering an experienced squad option at centre back, the 30-year-old has struggled for game time in 2021/22.

With Pau Torres and Raul Albiol established as Unai Emery’s first choice pair Mandi made just 14 La Liga starts last season.

According to reports from Marca, his national team boss Djamel Belmadi has tipped him to leave the Estadio de la Ceramica in the coming weeks.

“Mandi has not played much this season and I made the decision to give him a vacation this month” he said.

“It’s certain he will start the pre-season phase with Villarreal soon, or maybe with a different team.

“He’s looking for game time, and he will tell you that himself.”

Emery could be open to a sale, after being instructed to sell players to raise key funds this summer, after missing out on a European place.

Torres has been linked with a possible departure, if his €50m release clause is met, with full back Pervis Estupinan also potentially on his way out with Tottenham interested in the Ecuadorian.

