(WATCH) Carlos Soler puts Spain in front against Czech Republic

Spain remain on course for a winning end to this month’s UEFA Nations League games.

Luis Enrique’s charges can end their four-game mini-tournament at the top of Group A2 if results remain in their favour tonight.

La Roja headed into the clash, in the sweltering heat of Malaga, on the back of picking up five points from three games, and they have looked positive against the Czech Republic in Andalucia.

Despite some nervous moments for Spain keeper Unai Simon before the break, Valencia star Carlos Soler converted the game’s best early chance.

Carlos Soler Goal vs Czech Republic pic.twitter.com/R7FEbdZo2X — Michael Garryson (@GarrysonMichael) June 12, 2022

Koke’s ball in behind the visitors defence freed Marco Asensio and his delayed cut back was calmly fired home by Soler.

A win on the night would see Enrique’s side stretch their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 competition, with rivals Portugal slipping down into second place in the group, as they currently losing 1-0 in Switzerland.

