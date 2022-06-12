Villarreal President confirms they will sign Jose Luis Morales from Levante

What has been an open secret for several weeks has received everything but an official confirmation. Jose Luis Morales will sign for Villarreal.

That news was confirmed by Villarreal President Francisco Roig, who while speaking to Tiempo de Juego declared the matter was as good as done.

“I don’t know what processes are still to be completed, but yes,” Sport quoted from the interview.

‘El Comandante’ reinforces an already strong attack at Villarreal, joining Arnaut Danjuma, Yeremy Pino, Paco Alcacer, Boulaye Dia, Samuel Chukwueze and Gerard Moreno. It may make some fans wonder whether departures were on the way.

On that topic, Roig was asked about perhaps the most sought after player amongst the ranks of the Yellow Submarine.

“No offer for Pau Torres has come to me,” Roig confirmed.

Due to their diligent management and good scouting, Villarreal are in a strong position this summer. In possession of several valuable players, they have no necessity to sell and are able to negotiate with that in mind. Should those players stay, it will only help them to continue growing on the pitch. Should they leave, Villarreal will have significant funds to reinvest in their squad.