Unai Simon planning on spending entire career at Athletic Club

Athletic Club seem to have a talent for bringing through goalkeepers quite unlike any other team in Spain. When they sold Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea, he became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world. They replaced him with the ‘keeper that would be Spain’s next number one.

The good news for Athletic fans is that he is planning on sticking around for a long time.

“I would like to continue for many seasons, retiring in a sporting sense in this team, which for me is a second family, it’s not for nothing they say we are a different club.”

“I have always thought that the world of professional football is very capricious and you never know what the future will bring,” he told Diario AS.

Simon hasn’t been without criticism for Spain either. In recent matches he has once again demonstrated a degree of uncertainty when required to leave his box to sweep behind the defence.

Luis Enrique has defended his ‘keeper virulently in the press and it’s something that Simon is aware of but feels capable of dealing with.

“The mental capacity is fundamental in order to assimilate that football is a game of errors and successes.”

Simon’s ability to get over mistakes and show mental strength in the face of adversity may well be what attracts Luis Enrique to him as a goalkeeper.