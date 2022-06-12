Spain wrap up UEFA Nations League run with key Czech win

Spain have signed off on June’s UEFA Nations League games with a 2-0 win at home to the Czech Republic in Malaga.

La Roja have now secured eight points from an unbeaten four game run, in mini-tournament at the start of the 2022/23 competition, with two matches scheduled for September.

Luis Enrique’s side look ahead to the autumn matches as the leaders of Group A2 ahead of rivals Portugal.

The hosts had the edge before the break with Valencia star Carlos Soler sweeping home from a following swift team move.

The tie became fragmented after the restart, due to a flurry of changes for both sides, as Unai Simon made a key stop from Alex Kral.

Substitute Pablo Sarabia secured all three points for Enrique late on, as he reacted to a loose ball inside the box, to make it 2-0.

Spain’s final outings before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are at home to Switzerland, and away in Portugal, on September 24 and 27 respectively.

