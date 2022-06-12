Relegated Levante appoint Mehdi Nafti as new boss

Levante have opted to appoint Mehdi Nafti as their new boss after being relegated from La Liga last month.

After ending the campaign in 19th, Levante slipped through the relegation trapdoor, on the back of a season littered with managerial changes at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia.

Paco Lopez was sacked in October, after a winless start of eight games at the start of the campaign, before Javier Pereira was replaced by Alessio Lisci.

Lisci secured their first win of the season in January, but despite three victories in the final four games of the campaign, he could not save them from relegation.

The club opted against renewing Lisci’s short term contract earlier this month, with Nafti now arriving on the Spanish east coast, after his departure from Leganes.

The former Tunisian international has agreed a 12-month contract, including a two-year extension clause, subject to Levante’s potential return to the top-flight in 2023.