Real Madrid announce official farewell event for Marcelo

Real Madrid finished their season in total ecstasy as they completed a league and Champions League double in the final weekend of May. For their captain however, it must of been a bittersweet experience.

Marcelo knew that it would be his last game for the club and that his final act would be to lift the Champions League trophy, bringing a curtain down on a remarkable period of success for the Brazilian.

On Sunday, the club announced that they would be holding a farewell event at the club’s training ground on Monday at 13:00 CEST. Accompanied by his family and President Florentino Perez, Marcelo will be present for a tribute ceremony and homage, before holding a final press conference as a Real Madrid player.

Marcelo arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2006 and in the past 16 years has won 25 titles, making him the most decorated player in Real Madrid history. For almost a decade Marcelo was a constant source of entertainment on the left flank of Real Madrid’s teams.