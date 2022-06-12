Predicted Line-Up: Spain to ring changes once more against Czech Republic

Spain have been less than enthusing during their Nations League campaign so far and if they want to retain hope of topping their group, will have to take all three points against Czech Republic this evening.

La Roja are down in Andalucia at Malaga’s 30,044-seater La Rosaleda, after a trip to the Alps to face Switzerland. Luis Enrique’s side sit two points behind Portugal after three games, who play Switzerland this evening at 20:45 CEST too.

Diario AS predict that Luis Enrique will once again ring the changes, making 8 of them for their tie. Gavi has stood out so far in the previous 3 fixtures but is set to be rested, with Koke, Carlos Soler and Rodri forming an unfamiliar midfield.

Eric Garcia could come back into defence ahead of Unai Simon, the goalkeeper being one of just three players expected to keep his place – the other two being Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres. Spain will have to work out a way of breaking down the Czech Republic better than in the away leg, as they stumbled to a 2-2 draw.

Perhaps the most exciting storyline beyond the game itself is the chance for Ansu Fati to potentially get some minutes. Raul de Tomas was taken ill last week and sent home, making Fati the most natural forward on the bench.

Spain: Unai Simón; Carvajal, Eric García, Íñigo Martínez, Marcos Alonso; Rodri, Koke, Soler; Ferran, Dani Olmo y Morata.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez