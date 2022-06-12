Marcelo Gallardo trying to persuade Luis Suarez into River Plate move

Few, if any, pure number nines have made as much impact on Spanish football in the 21st century as Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan was instrumental in bringing about a second glorious stage of Lionel Messi’s Barcelona and when he was turfed out, Suarez delivered a remarkable second title for Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone.

By the end of the season however, it was clear that he wouldn’t be continuing in Madrid and that he would be struggling to lead a side competing for a La Liga title next season.

His next move has thus far been an unknown quantity. Whether Suarez wants to stay in Europe while he prepares for another World Cup with Uruguay, or would rather head to the Americas aged 35 remains privileged information.

River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo has divulged that the Argentine giants are talking to Suarez about a possible move.

“I spoke with him, I know him, I have good relationship [with him]. I have a lot of respect for him as a player and a person. I got in contact with him to see what was down the line for him and if he wanted to come to Argentine football, to an institution like ours, to have competition and to arrive in good shape at the World Cup he so desires.”

Gallardo made the comments in a press conference following a 0-0 draw with Defensa y Justicia, which were then picked up by Mundo Deportivo. He was keen to proceed with caution though.

“It’s difficult to speak about a possibility that we don’t know whether it’s real, beyond the interest of our institution and beyond the fact the player has weighed it up and is considering.”

“It doesn’t depend on us. We should wait and see what possibilities there are when the player analyses each situation. We have to be patient.”

River are on the verge of losing star forward Julian Alvarez to Manchester City this summer, meaning there would be a space for Suarez to come in as a big fish. Albeit one that operates very differently to Alvarez at this stage.

It’s an interesting possibility for Suarez, who would just a couple of hours from his native Uruguay for the first time in 16 years. Equally Argentine football is physically sapping and mentally strenuous task for any footballer. El Pistolero may prefer a more tranquil setting ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November.

Image via Octavio Passos/Getty Images