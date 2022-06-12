Manchester City set Bernardo Silva asking price amid Barcelona interest

Manchester City have reportedly set an £80m asking price for Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese schemer has been linked with a potential move to Barcelona this summer after hinting at being interested in leaving the Etihad Stadium this month.

Silva stated he would provide an update on his future after UEFA Nations League duty with Fernando Santos’ side next week.

Barcelona considered a swoop for the 27-year-old last summer with Pep Guardiola open to a sale.

However, Silva has reignited himself in Manchester in the last 12 months, with 13 goals in all competitions in 2021/22, and City will now demand a higher fee, as per reports from the Daily Mirror.

Barcelona were unable to raise £60m for him in 2021, and the financial situation at the Camp Nou has not changed, with sales the only route to a deal.

If Frenkie de Jong completes a €70m switch to Manchester United that could free up enough resources for a move for Silva.