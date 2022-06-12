Jose Mourinho is trying to persuade Gareth Bale to join him at Roma

For a brief moment, it seemed as if Gareth Bale, at one point the most expensive player in the world, could sign for Getafe. Then reality kicked back in.

Either way, Bale’s future is still an unknown quantity after his contract expired following nine years at Real Madrid. The Welsh captain is focused on arriving at the World Cup in the best shape possible, as he leads Wales into their first tournament in 64 years.

One more likely proposal that has been touted in Italy is Jose Mourinho’s Roma. According to Calciomercato, in a report picked up by Sport, Bale has been offered Roma by his agent.

The two linked up initially at Tottenham last season during the second half of the year, with Bale scoring 11 goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Whether they would reunite is another matter. According to The Mirror, the pair didn’t get on all too well during that time and Bale left the club without much fanfare.