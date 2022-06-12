Didier Deschamps concerned by Antoine Greizmann form

France boss Didier Deschamps has admitted his worries over Antoine Griezmann’s form in recent months.

Griezmann linked up with the Les Bleus squad for their UEFA Nations League games this month on the back of an inconsistent club season.

After returning to Atletico Madrid on loan from Barcelona at the start of 2021/22, with the option for a 12-month extension in Madrid, Griezmann has struggled.

Three La Liga goals is his lowest ever tally, and despite Deschamps keeping faith with his No.7, the former midfielder is concerned after a 22-goalless run.

“I knew he didn’t have 90 minutes in his legs in these games”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He is not in the best shape. This shows in his performance and in his influence on the dynamic of the game.”

However, despite struggling for goals in 2022, Deschamps and Karim Benzema have backed Griezmann to return to his old form.

Griezmann started all of France’s four games at Euro 2020, alongside Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, and he remains key for Deschamps.

From there, he started 10 of France’s 13 games since September, but his starting World Cup place could be under threat.