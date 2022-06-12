Darwin Machis on the verge of leaving Granada for a third time

Granada and Darwin Machis have officially been tied to each other for nearly a decade, with only a single season at Udinese separating the two between 2012 and 2022. Much of that was spent on loan at other clubs, but for the past three seasons he has been in La Liga with Granada.

As Granada depart the top division, Machis may finally leave them for good too. That’s according to Diario AS, who reference a number of reports in Mexico that say the Venezuelan will be joining Juarez de Mexico.

The report references the fact that on two previous occasions the 29-year-old was close to joining America in Mexico in 2019, before a deal with Charlotte FC fell through earlier this year due to visa issues.

Although the deal is not yet a sure thing, his departure is likely to be. Machis’ contract is up next summer and Granada will be keen to make some money on him beforehand.

It’s also worth recalling that Machis is currently embroiled in a court case for injuring staff in a cafe, with the prosecution calling for an 18-month sentence.