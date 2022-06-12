Real Madrid

Chelsea set to pip Real Madrid in Gabriel Slonina race

Real Madrid look set to lose out in their summer move for Chicago Fire goal keeper Gabriel Slonina.

Slonina has earnt rave reviews after his elevation into first team action, with 14 appearances in 2022, despite Ezra Hendrickson’s side currently sitting bottom of MLS Eastern Conference table.

However, Los Blancos are not the only major European club interested in signing the United States U20 international, with Chelsea the current favourites to sign him.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants are willing to pay a higher fee of around €10m up front, for the 18-year-old and they are set wrap up a deal this month.

Slonina is expected to be a back up option, regardless of his destination this summer in Madrid or London, despite his promise as a long-term option.

Thibaut Courtois remains Carlo Ancelotti’s clear first choice at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with Senegalese international Edouard Mendy the No.1 at Stamford Bridge.

