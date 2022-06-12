Bayern Munich expect Robert Lewandowski saga will calm down after talks

The messages coming out of Bayern Munich and the mouth of Robert Lewandowski continue to contrast and contradict.

The Polish superstar has been consistent and clear that he believes his time at Bayern Munich is over. With a contract expiring in 2023, Bayern have all the cards in their hands if they are adamant he will stay for next season. So far, their statements have suggested so.

For the Bavarians, it’s likely a question of whether they want to lose Lewandowski for free next summer and keep an unhappy star in the squad.

Speaking to BILD, in a story carried by Mundo Deportivo, Bayern Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic didn’t seem worried by either prospect.

“Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and we are very happy that he is here. I think now things will calm down. We know what we have with him and he knows what he has here. We spoke about his public statements and we should all calm down.”

It remains to be seen whether Lewandowski will change his discourse, although given the strength of his statements, it would be quite the U-turn. Perhaps Bayern might be trying to persuade him to stay by presenting a better project to Lewandowski, with Salihamidzic confirming reinforcements were on the way.

“In general terms we are trying to strengthen our team. We are working on various options in attack. The transfer market isn’t easy, it always depends on the financial possibilities of the club. I don’t want to speak about players from other clubs. Of course we can’t trust in just one option to strengthen our attack, we should have various options.”