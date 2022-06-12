Barcelona linked with Granada stopper in cut price deal

Barcelona could swoop for Granada keeper Luis Maximiano in the coming weeks following the Andalucians relegation.

Maximiano topped the La Liga save charts at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, after making 127 stops in 3,137 minutes of top-flight action, despite Granada’s struggles in recent months.

Relegation for Granada and Maximiano means his release clause at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes has now dropped down from €25m to €12.5m.

As per reports from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are monitoring the Portuguese stopper, amid a likely exit for current deputy Neto next month.

However, he could also be offered a possible return to his native country, with Benfica looking to secure a move, if they complete an agreement to sell Darwin Nunez to Liverpool.

Granada are preparing for an incoming player exodus ahead of the 2022/23 season, as Aitor Karanka aims to readjust his squad following relegation, with Darwin Machis the first likely departure.