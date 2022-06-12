Barcelona leading the pack in race for Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly

As is the case with all big clubs these days, the summer months are a filled with rumours, whispers and hints about transfers. Barcelona are no different, only in their case there is the added uncertainty of financial viability.

All of the information must therefore be taken with a pinch of salt, but equally nobody saw the Blaugrana being able to bring in Ferran Torres for €55m in January. So hope remains for Cules that they can make some serious strides in the transfer market this time round too.

One method of doing so would be bringing in Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Caught Offside reference a report from Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla which places Barcelona at the head of the pack in terms of signing Koulibaly.

Koulibaly is out of contract in 2023 and thus if Napoli cannot convince him to sign a new deal, would be forced to sell this summer in order to recoup any money. Reportedly, that asking price is set at €40m.

Barcelona will have to work hard not only to stump up the money but to beat out the competition as well. Chelsea have been making their wishes known to the player and would have the funds to make the deal happen.

Signing Koulibaly would be adding a much needed leader to their team which has struggled to get through the trickier moments in European ties in recent years.