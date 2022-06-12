Barcelona have competition for Robert Lewandowski

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is working hard to extract himself from Bayern Munich, consistently reaffirming his desire to leave publicly and putting pressure on the Bavarians to allow him an exit.

It will all be fruitless if he doesn’t have a club to sign for. The narrative was that Lewandowski is only interested in Barcelona and it was for them that he was making this effort. He more or less confirmed that was the case last week.

Yet worries about Barcelona’s ability to make the deal work on a financial level have not gone unnoticed. According to a report in England from The Sun, carried by Sport, Manchester United and Chelsea are now taking an interest in the case. Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi is also looking into alternatives in case Barcelona can’t fulfil their interest.

That report didn’t arrive alone either. Yesterday it emerged that new Sporting Director Luis Campos was interested in taking Lewandowski to Paris Saint-Germain.

It will be a keen reminder to Joan Laporta against complacency and that he shouldn’t delay his efforts to sign Lewandowski longer than is absolutely necessary. No club has felt the trauma of narrowly missing out on a player more keenly than Barcelona, when Alfredo di Stefano ended up starting a glorious European era with Real Madrid and not the Blaugrana.