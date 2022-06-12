Atletico Madrid and Barcelona locked in battle for new right-back

If there is a chronic issue in La Liga at the moment, it may well be the lack of top quality right-backs. Two clubs that have suffered from the shortage more than most recently are Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The former brought in Dani Alves to compete for a place with Sergino Dest, neither of which have convinced much. Save for two seasons under Luis Enrique when Sergi Roberto performed admirably, it’s been a problem area for Barcelona since Alves left originally.

The latter were in possession of one of the best right-backs in La Liga in Kieran Trippier. However injury issues this season followed by a transfer to Newcastle have hamstrung Diego Simeone’s team all year.

Both may well have settled on a long-term solution. According to Sport, Nahuel Molina is attracting attention from the two La Liga giants, as well as Arsenal.

Molina, 24, scored 8 goals last season and assisted 5 in his 37 Serie A appearances for Udinese. He’s also become a regular starter for Argentina.

The sticking point may be the price tag. Udinese want €30m to part ways with Molina and have a contract until 2026. Whether either are willing to blow what would be a significant part of their transfer budget on Molina remains to be seen.