Alvaro Odriozola could return to Serie A rather than Real Madrid

It’s been four years since Alvaro Odriozola signed for Real Madrid and he hasn’t made the impact that all had hoped for in that time. Signing from Real Sociedad in 2018, Odriozola has spent two of his four seasons on loan and it appears he may have hit the end of the line with Los Blancos.

The most recent of those loans was at Fiorentina in Serie A, where he showed some good signs that he is on a path to recuperating some of his potential. Slight injury problems limited him to just 25 appearances in Serie A, but while fit he was usually granted a starting spot.

According to a report by Diario AS, in which they cite Tuttosport, Real Madrid are willing to cut their losses on Odriozola and his destination could be Inter.

The Spanish side are asking for €20m for Odriozola and Simone Inzaghi’s Inter are considering a move should Denzel Dumfries end up leaving the club.

Odriozola himself had spoken with optimism about returning to Real Madrid this summer and fighting for a place, but it appears that feeling is not reciprocal. Los Blancos are lacking in cover at right-back for Dani Carvajal, but if the deal were to go through then it would signal that they still trust Lucas Vazquez to cover there.