Tottenham eye Villarreal defensive star

Premier League side Tottenham are monitoring Villarreal star Pervis Estupinan as a possible summer transfer option.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is aiming to reinforce his squad after securing a Champions League return ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Italian coach has been linked with a string of targets in recent weeks with Ecuadorian international Estupinan the latest name to be linked with a move to North London.

As per reports from Marca, Villarreal boss Unai Emery is open to selling Estupinan, despite his importance to the Yellow Submarine last season.

Emery has been instructed to sell players to raise key funds in the coming months, after his charges missed out on a European place, with Estupinan potentially bringing in around €15m.

The report adds Emery could sell three players, to balance the books at the Estadio de la Ceramica, with La Roja international duo Pau Torres and Gerard Moreno both linked with exits.