Segunda Division play off set for final showdown in Tenerife

The final act of the 2021/22 Segunda Division season will take place in Tenerife next weekend.

The extended season, which includes two-legged play off games for both the semi final and finals, stretches a marathon campaign on to 46 games.

However, with the stakes high in the final first leg, Girona and Tenerife could only battle out a 0-0 draw in Catalonia.

Hosts Girona carved out the better chances either side of the break, but in reality, neither side did enough to deserve a winner at the Estadi Montilivi.

A stalemate means all eyes will now be on the second leg in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on June 19 with a winner takes all battle on the cards.

Girona are fighting to secure a top-flight return for the first time since 2019/20, with Tenerife looking to end a 12-year exile from La Liga, including a spell in the third tier between 2011 and 2013.

Images via La Liga

