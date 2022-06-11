Real Sociedad take lead in race for Mohamed Ali-Cho

Several weeks ago it was reported that Marseille and Real Betis were locked in battle for French teenager Mohamed Ali-Cho. With the race heating up, Eintracht Frankfurt have joined interest from the Premier League too.

Yet the frontrunner for the Angers forward comes from Spain: Real Sociedad. According to Mundo Deportivo, La Real have bid €12m for him, the same amount as Marseille, but the Basques are in pole position.

Sporting Director Roberto Olabe and President Jokin Aperribay travelled to Angers in recent weeks to speak with the player and tempt him to San Sebastian-Donostia.

Ali-Cho can play across the front line and having already had two seasons in Ligue 1 at the age of 18, is highly-rated. His contract expires in 2023 and he has already been honest that he wouldn’t be signing another, which has helped to lower the price.

La Real have already bid goodbye to Adnan Januzaj this summer and it looks as if Portu may also depart, meaning Ali-Cho would have a good chance of winning starting minutes under Imanol Alguacil. He can play across the front three, adding valuable versatility to La Real.

This pursuit is a further example of Real Sociedad’s policy of trying to recruit younger talents and give them a place to develop into stars, following the likes of Alexander Isak.