Real Sociedad linked with Gerard Deulofeu La Liga return

Real Sociedad could offer Spanish international Gerard Deulofeu a shock La Liga return this summer.

La Real are looking to strengthen their ranks in the coming weeks after Imanol Alguacil’s secured a Europa League qualification spot on the final day of 2021/22.

The Basque side have already been linked with a loan move for Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, due to his lack of first team football under Antonio Conte, and Deulofeu is another option for Alguacil.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Deulofeu has emerged on their radar, after an excellent career record return of 13 Serie A goals for Udinese last season.

The report adds La Real’s Director of Football, Roberto Olabe, has already reached out to Deulofeu’s representatives ahead of a possible bid this month.

Deulofeu has finally hit a consistent streak in Italy in the last 12 months and Udinese will demand a minimum of €15m for the former Barcelona winger.