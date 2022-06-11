Real Madrid confirm Aurelien Tchouameni unveiling plans

Real Madrid have updated fans on the unveiling of new signing Aurelien Tchouameni in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos finally confirmed an agreement with AS Monaco for the highly-rated French international earlier today.

The deal is rumoured to be completed for an €80m up front fee, plus an additional €20m in add-ons, with the 22-year-old signing a six-year contract in Madrid.

Official and here we go confirmed. Aurelién Tchouaméni joins Real Madrid on a permanent deal from AS Monaco for €80m plus €20m add-ons. 🚨⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid Six-year contract completed with final medical test on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/AvNEIx7qWJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

Tchouameni will be presented as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday June 14, at 12pm (Spanish time), at the club’s Valdebebas training base.

👋 El próximo martes 14 de junio, a las 12:00 CEST tendrá lugar el acto de presentación de @atchouameni, después del correspondiente reconocimiento médico. #WelcomeTchouaméni pic.twitter.com/vTRXM3cRFJ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 11, 2022

The former Bordeaux playmaker has undergone part of his medical this week, on international duty with Les Bleus, and the final stage will be completed ahead of his unveiling.

Tchouameni is expected to travel to Madrid on Monday night, immediately after France’s UEFA Nations League game against Croatia at the Stade de France.

He will head off on a summer break before returning to join up with his new teammates for pre-season from the start of July.