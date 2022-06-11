Real Madrid

Real Madrid confirm Aurelien Tchouameni unveiling plans

Real Madrid have updated fans on the unveiling of new signing Aurelien Tchouameni in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos finally confirmed an agreement with AS Monaco for the highly-rated French international earlier today.

The deal is rumoured to be completed for an €80m up front fee, plus an additional €20m in add-ons, with the 22-year-old signing a six-year contract in Madrid.

Tchouameni will be presented as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday June 14, at 12pm (Spanish time), at the club’s Valdebebas training base.

The former Bordeaux playmaker has undergone part of his medical this week, on international duty with Les Bleus, and the final stage will be completed ahead of his unveiling.

Tchouameni is expected to travel to Madrid on Monday night, immediately after France’s UEFA Nations League game against Croatia at the Stade de France.

He will head off on a summer break before returning to join up with his new teammates for pre-season from the start of July.

