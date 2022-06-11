Barcelona

PSG set to rival Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona could be challenged by Paris Saint-Germain in the battle for Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has repeatedly stated his determination to leave Bayern Munich after a deterioration in his relationship with the Bundesliga champions.

The Polish hitman has publicly claimed he wants to leave and Bayern are working on a resolution to the situation with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane first choice as a replacement.

The veteran striker has confirmed the only offer he is considering is from Barcelona but reports from L’Equipe claim PSG are also monitoring the 33-year-old.

Barcelona are working on a financial package for Lewandowski, with Bayern pushing for over €50m, despite his contract expiring at the end of next season.

PSG are willing to meet the current asking price but Lewandowski has hinted at his preference over a move to the Camp Nou.

Bayern have confirmed they will sit down for talks with Lewandowski next week following his UEFA Nations League duty with Poland.

