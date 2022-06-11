Official: Real Madrid confirm signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco

Real Madrid have announced what many in Madrid had hoped was a done deal: the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old French star was named Young Player of the Year in Ligue 1 this season and has been one of the most impressive young midfielders in Europe. Even for Real Madrid, this feels like a significant signing.

Official and here we go confirmed. Aurelién Tchouaméni joins Real Madrid on a permanent deal from AS Monaco for €80m plus €20m add-ons. 🚨⚪️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid Six-year contract completed with final medical test on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/AvNEIx7qWJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

The club announced the deal via their official website on Saturday afternoon, confirming Tchouameni would be contracted to Los Blancos for six seasons until 2028. Although they did not give away what the fee was for Monaco, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said that it would be around €100m: a fixed fee of €80m and €20m in variables.

Tchouameni will be presented officially to the fans on Tuesday at 12:00 CEST, after which he will take his medical and hold a press conference.

This deal marks Real Madrid’s second dip into the market after securing the signing of Antonio Rudiger on a free from Chelsea. It appears that despite winning the Champions League, Real Madrid are keen to strengthen their squad. In Tchouameni, they may have a midfielder built to dominate European football for years to come.

Image via FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images