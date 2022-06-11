Luis Enrique warns Gavi over La Roja challenge

Spain boss Luis Enrique has issued some caution over Gavi’s meteoric rise with the national team.

The Barcelona star has enjoyed a whirlwind 12 months for both club and country after setting new records as La Roja’s youngest ever senior cap and goal scorer.

😍 Gavi gets his first senior international goal for Spain with an exquisite finish. ⭐ What a bright future this young man has ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/m4EDeV4FX0 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 5, 2022

Despite not turning 18 until August, Gavi is a key player for Enrique, with more eye-catching performances in this month’s UEFA Nations League games.

However, despite the huge attention surrounding Spain’s latest teenage wizard, Enrique insisted there is still a long road ahead for the Andalucian-born midfielder.

“Gavi has a lot to improve on and off the pitch. That’s the reality”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Enrique has opted to rotate his starting options in their three games this month but Gavi started against Portugal, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

La Roja have secured five points from those matches and they wrap up this mini-tournament with a home tie against the Czechs tomorrow night in Malaga.

That is followed by two games in September, as Spain’s final outings before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, at home to Switzerland, and away in Portugal.