Joan Laporta claims Barcelona are close to contract renewal with Gavi

Barcelona are having to pick and choose with their finances at the moment, but have put a lot of stock in their young talents. Following the renewals of Pedri Gonzalez, Ansu Fati and Ronald Araujo, Gavi’s contract is next on the agenda.

The 17-year-old has exploded onto the scene this season, becoming a regular in the Spain squad and challenging for a starting place with Barcelona. In recent internationals, he’s demonstrated again that he has not just the ability to cut it at that level, but to stand out.

With a year left on his deal and a €50m release clause, clubs have begun to show interest in Gavi as negotiations stalled with Barcelona. According to the their President Joan Laporta though, a deal is in the offing.

“We are close to reaching an agreement with Gavi,” Laporta told Sport, as he was on his way to a meeting Barcelona supporters groups in Asturias and Cantabria.

“We are optimistic: we want Gavi to continue. The player and his agent want that too.”

It’s news that will be welcomed in Barcelona. Regardless of who they can or can’t bring in, losing one of their diamonds from La Masia would be a psychological blow to the club and cause further introspection on where the Blaugrana are going wrong.