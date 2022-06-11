Granada’s Darwin Machis could be sentenced to 18 months in prison

Granada winger Darwin Machis is set to go on trial for causing injuries to two people last year, with the prosecution asking for a sentence of 18 months in prison.

The Venezuelan is accused of causing injuries to two employees of cafe on the 4th of April 2021, at 22:40 in Churriana de la Vega, a small town nearby to Granada.

According to ahoraGranada, Machis and his two accomplices got out of their car and entered the cafe, then getting involved in a fight with a waiter and a chef. The injuries caused to the two employees took nearly a month to recover from, in which Machis and his group exchanged blows in order to ‘undermine’ the physicality of the workers. Machis himself was also injured in the incident, before they fled in the car they had arrived in.

In addition to the requested sentence, they have requested that the employees be reimbursed to the tune of €4,725 and €1,525 according to their injuries.

Many first-time offenders are given suspended sentences in the Spanish legal system. It’s worth remembering that Machis was due to move to Charlotte FC in January, but the deal fell through as Machis was unable to gain a visa – this may well have been the reason.