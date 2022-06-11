Bernardo Silva and Pep Guardiola have a pact over Manchester City departure

Two stories are dominating Barcelona’s summer break so far: the potential arrival of Robert Lewandowski and the potential departure of Frenkie de Jong.

With finances tightening around the club, de Jong’s name has been sounded out by many as potential way of easing their worries. Xavi Hernandez has manifested his desire for de Jong to stay both publicly and privately, according to Mundo Deportivo. Yet if he were to leave the club, the ideal replacement would be Bernardo Silva.

As per the report, the Portuguese midfielder has a deal with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola that allows him to leave the club this summer if a good offer arrives. Silva had been linked with an exit last summer but ended up staying, partly as a result of this pact. After five years in Manchester, Silva would be happy to move on.

The decisive factor in the case of Silva would be whether Barcelona could provide a decent offer. The likelihood is that any funds taken in from sales will be dedicated to Lewandowski and bringing a second star signing this summer seems beyond their reach, reading between the lines.