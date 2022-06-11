Athletic Club candidate names Ramon Planes as Sporting Director

The value of Ramon Planes has grown infinitely since leaving Barcelona. A former scout and latterly technical secretary at Camp Nou, Planes signed Pedri Gonzalez and Ronald Araujo shortly before his exit in September of 2021. Both have since confirmed their potential and become stars of Xavi Hernandez’s side.

That has upped his prestige and as a result, may earn him a job at one of the biggest institutions in Spain. Athletic Club are currently in an election process and one of the candidates, Ricardo Barkala, has named Planes as his Sporting Director should he win the elections.

Planes was quoted by Sport, saying he would be ‘proud to be able to form part of unique entity in the world.’

“And being able to count on the modern installations of Lezama and, above all, working so that Athletic continues to be a one-off in world football and can compete with maximum assurance and ambitions in the elite.”

Planes also supported the promotion of Gavi into the first team ahead of time. As a club that only signs Basque players, the Athletic job would be a greater test of his abilities than before in order to unearth future gems.