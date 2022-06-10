Zinedine Zidane’s camp shoots down reports he is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain

Zinedine Zidane’s advisor Alain Migliaccio has denied reports that the Frenchman is on the verge of agreeing a deal to become Paris Saint-Germain’s next coach.

“All these rumours about an agreement with PSG are unfounded,” he told L’Équipe. “Neither Zinedine nor I have been contacted directly by PSG’s owner. I am the only one allowed to speak for Zidane and represent him, as of today.”

Reports earlier in the day had claimed that Zidane was close to succeeding Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes. Pochettino is considered to be a dead man walking – he led PSG to the Ligue 1 title but crucially failed in Europe, knocked out of the Champions League despite a first-leg lead by Real Madrid in the last 16.

The Champions League is what PSG want more than anything and Zidane knows a thing or two about winning it – he led Madrid to three consecutive between 2016 and 2018. Given he is French, he would be the ideal candidate. But nothing is close just yet.

Zidane has been out of work since leaving Madrid last summer. Many reports have indicated that he is holding out to succeed Didier Deschamps with France.