Zinedine Zidane expected to succeed Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain

Zinedine Zidane is the likely replacement of Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

That is according to a report carried by Get French Football News, who assert that a breakthrough has occurred regarding negotiations between Zidane and the French club.

There are still details that need to be sorted out but that is the likeliest scenario.

Pochettino has been a dead man walking for some time now – he led PSG to Ligue 1 last season but, crucially, failed in the Champions League. Real Madrid knocked them out at the last 16 stage after a dramatic comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane led Madrid to three Champions League titles in a row and so will come to the Parc des Princes with the demand of helping PSG win the first European Cup in their history. They have had the talent for some time but lacked the mentality.

Zidane has no shortage of winning experience.