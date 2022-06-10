Sergi Roberto has committed his future to Barcelona until the summer of 2023

Sergi Roberto has committed his future to Barcelona according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Catalan has signed a deal until the summer of 2023, with an announcement imminent. Roberto has taken a pay-cut in order to stay at Camp Nou.

Roberto’s previous deal had been set to expire at the end of this season and whether or not he was going to continue at Barcelona had been in doubt. But it is understood that Xavi Hernandez values him as a squad member and was keen for him to stay put.

Roberto has a lot of experience and is able to play both right-back and in midfield.

The 30-year-old, capped eleven times by La Roja, has spent his entire career at Barcelona. He has made 316 first-team appearances for La Blaugrana, contributing 12 goals and 37 assists.

Last season he was beset by injury and only managed to make 12 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and an assist.