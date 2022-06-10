Pre-season El Clasico tie confirmed in the United States

La Liga superpowers Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in a pre-season El Clasico game next month.
🇺🇸 🙌 ¡Volvemos a Estados Unidos!
⚽ Soccer Champions Tour
1️⃣ 23/07 vs @FCBarcelona_es (Las Vegas)
2️⃣ 26/07 vs @ClubAmerica (San Francisco)
3️⃣ 30/07 vs @juventusfces (Los Ángeles) pic.twitter.com/OfzFC853Vz
— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 10, 2022
Both squads are not set to return for pre-season training until the start of July, due to the ongoing extended international break, but plans are already underway for their respective build-ups.
La Blaugrana have confirmed they will now face the defending Spanish champions, as part of a four-game warm up tour of the United States.
Welcome to the fabulous El Clásico 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iGg75fs5EC
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 10, 2022
The age old foes will face off at 65,000 seater Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 23, followed by a game against Serie A giants Juventus in the Texan metropolis of Dallas three days later.
Xavi’s charges will also face two US-based sides on their travels, against Inter Miami on July 19, and New York Red Bulls on July 30, before returning to Spain.
The 2022/23 La Liga season is due to start on August 14 with preliminary fixture details announced from June 23 onwards.
Images via Getty Images