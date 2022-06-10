Monchi and Julen Lopetegui meet for lunch and beginning planning Sevilla’s season

Sevilla are busy planning for next season according to Marca.

Monchi and Julen Lopetegui sat down for lunch together yesterday to prepare for their fourth year together at the Sanchez-Pizjuan. Both men shook hands and killed any final doubt surrounding the Basque coach’s position.

Sevilla want to bring in another winger and a centre-forward as well as two centre-backs and a left-back. Diego Carlos has already left for Aston Villa while Alejandro Pozo has also officially joined Almeria. Next out the door is expected to be Jules Kounde.

Sevilla finished fourth in La Liga this season for the third year running, something they have not achieved in the modern era. But the quality of their football dipped last season and they will be intent on performing better in European competition in 2022/23.

In order to do that, they are going to need to be intelligent in how they use the market.