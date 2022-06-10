Marcelo linked with Turkish move ahead of 2022/23

Marcelo is facing a crucial decision on his future with his Real Madrid contract set to expire.

The Brazilian international is set to leave Los Blancos next month, after not being offered a renewal to his deal in the Spanish capital, on the back of 16 trophy-filled seasons.

However, the 34-year-old has no plans to retire, as he aims to play on for at least another two years in Europe, before potentially returning to his native country in 2024.

As per reports from Marca, Marcelo has interest from teams across Europe and the Middle East, including Turkey, Qatar and UAE.

A switch to Turkey is potentially the most appealing option for the experienced full back as the former Fluminense star looks to extend his career.

Marcelo leaves Real Madrid as the club’s most decorated player, with a total of 25 major trophies, including six La Liga and five Champions League titles to his name.